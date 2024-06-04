Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target to $67.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MRUS. Bank of America upped their price target on Merus from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Merus from $57.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.33. The company had a trading volume of 176,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,875. Merus has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $61.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Merus by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 1,509,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after purchasing an additional 373,782 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Merus during the 1st quarter valued at $20,492,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Merus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Merus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 542,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

