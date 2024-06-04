Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Target Price to $34.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.92.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 46.81% and a negative net margin of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, insider Janet Gunzburg sold 2,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $65,551.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,609 shares in the company, valued at $944,971.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 25,962 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $610,626.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 728,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,135,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Janet Gunzburg sold 2,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $65,551.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,971.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,467 shares of company stock worth $1,895,776. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 1,987.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter worth $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 5,462.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

