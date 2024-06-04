Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,039,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,335,069 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.78% of Canadian National Railway worth $634,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,421,649,000 after acquiring an additional 625,500 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,651,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,471,733,000 after purchasing an additional 314,600 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,385,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $800,750,000 after buying an additional 311,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $769,556,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,011,000 after buying an additional 378,513 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CNI traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.20 and its 200-day moving average is $125.62.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on Canadian National Railway

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.