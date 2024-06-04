Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) is CIBC Asset Management Inc’s 6th Largest Position

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,537,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up 2.8% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 1.02% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $757,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YCG LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 372,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91,276 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 89,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 34,856 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,815,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 308,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,525,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.09. 1,194,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.48. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

