Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

NYSE COF opened at $137.12 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $149.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

