Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Senior Officer Sells C$901,429.50 in Stock

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total value of C$901,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,732.50.

TSE:CJT traded up C$1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$111.01. 26,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,829. Cargojet Inc. has a one year low of C$76.50 and a one year high of C$125.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$115.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$113.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$1.15. The firm had revenue of C$231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.80 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cargojet Inc. will post 4.4768237 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CJT shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$157.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cormark cut their price target on Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.91.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

