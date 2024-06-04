Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CCIF opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 338,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 173,163 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,279,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

