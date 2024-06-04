Carmignac Gestion Grows Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 48.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after buying an additional 75,466 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nordson by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,016 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Nordson by 918.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.83.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.05. The company had a trading volume of 228,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,362. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $208.91 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.42%.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

