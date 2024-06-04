Carmignac Gestion Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $121.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.27 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.07 and its 200 day moving average is $121.82. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Paychex

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.