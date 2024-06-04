Carmignac Gestion Raises Holdings in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)

Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.08% of TDCX worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TDCX by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 868,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 357,278 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TDCX by 696.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 68,839 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of TDCX by 130.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 127,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 72,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TDCX by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Get TDCX alerts:

TDCX Price Performance

TDCX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.12. 40,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,171. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. TDCX Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $10.42.

About TDCX

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $120.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. TDCX had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 18.24%. On average, research analysts expect that TDCX Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies worldwide. The company offers digital customer experience solutions, such as after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, including travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education industries; and omnichannel CX solutions comprising end-user support and troubleshooting for software and consumer electronic devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.