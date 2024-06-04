Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Up 3.1%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.87. Approximately 488,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,946,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 2.62.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 595.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

