Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Short Interest Up 7.5% in May

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,860,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the April 30th total of 96,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 697.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 270,262 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 6.2 %

NYSE CCL opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCL

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.