CDAM UK Ltd Has $83.16 Million Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

CDAM UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 657,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,350 shares during the period. Colliers International Group comprises 10.3% of CDAM UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CDAM UK Ltd’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $83,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $110.83. The company had a trading volume of 47,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,507. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $131.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

