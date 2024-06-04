Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.72

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 77480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Ceconomy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

About Ceconomy

(Get Free Report)

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.