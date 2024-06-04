CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Hits $43.61 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $43.61 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010107 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00011505 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001255 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,419.03 or 1.00029332 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00012063 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.39 or 0.00107087 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004025 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05621768 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $6,632,057.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

