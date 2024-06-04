Cenovus Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 18,397 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 134% compared to the typical volume of 7,846 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,181,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,240,000 after buying an additional 135,041 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,906,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,149,772. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Articles

