Centrica (LON:CNA) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Free Report) to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 170 ($2.18) price target on the integrated energy company’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 145 ($1.86).

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Centrica to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.11) to GBX 170 ($2.18) in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Centrica from GBX 205 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.43) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centrica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 158.33 ($2.03).

Centrica Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Centrica

Centrica stock opened at GBX 141.20 ($1.81) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.64, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. Centrica has a 52 week low of GBX 115.05 ($1.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 173.70 ($2.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 133.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 137.49.

In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £2,184.40 ($2,798.72). In related news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £2,184.40 ($2,798.72). Also, insider Philippe Boisseau bought 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £1,870.68 ($2,396.77). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,820,813 shares of company stock worth $404,776,177. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

