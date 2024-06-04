Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Down 5.5%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) was down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.59 and last traded at $16.74. Approximately 200,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,400,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Century Aluminum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CENX

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.57.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $489.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.30 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 4.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 13,746.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 7,779.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.