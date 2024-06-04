Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Lifted to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $82.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

CCS opened at $85.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $97.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.86.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $948.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.67 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 95.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

