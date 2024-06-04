Chemring Group’s (CHG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Chemring Group from GBX 345 ($4.42) to GBX 338 ($4.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of CHG traded down GBX 2.81 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 391.69 ($5.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,617,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 373.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 354.56. Chemring Group has a 52-week low of GBX 258 ($3.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 412.14 ($5.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,012.98, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, insider Michael Ord sold 138,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.59), for a total transaction of £494,788.22 ($633,937.50). Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

