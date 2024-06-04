Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Increased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $22,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,681,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Chubb by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 377,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,305,000 after acquiring an additional 36,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,665 shares of company stock valued at $28,892,351 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.77 and a 200 day moving average of $243.78. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

