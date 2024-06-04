CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 50,136 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,164,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,136 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.65% of Fortis worth $130,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortis in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Fortis by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Fortis by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Fortis by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Stock Performance

NYSE FTS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.22. The company had a trading volume of 208,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Fortis Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

