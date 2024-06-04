CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 433,212 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,062,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 433,212 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 1.10% of Pembina Pipeline worth $209,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,222,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $637,949,000 after buying an additional 351,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,837,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $510,857,000 after purchasing an additional 171,960 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $402,538,000 after purchasing an additional 131,487 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,652,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $435,812,000 after buying an additional 680,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,699,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,450,000 after buying an additional 593,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBA. StockNews.com cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

PBA traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.47. 376,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $37.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.501 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 85.65%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

