CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 8,218 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $12,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 298,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $896,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 325,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 37,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 930.5% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 41,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.24. 1,837,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,026,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $65.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.23.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.77%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

