CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 98 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,393 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $92,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $52,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $446.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,519. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $417.74 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $480.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.