CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,138,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 177,909 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $170,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.20. 760,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.00. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $173.02.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

