CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $16,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,880,000 after buying an additional 893,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,039,481,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,024,000 after buying an additional 484,475 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,957,000 after buying an additional 3,046,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,702,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,267,000 after buying an additional 93,636 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PNC traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.51. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

