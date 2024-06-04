CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 50,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in PayPal by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,882,000 after acquiring an additional 958,130 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its position in PayPal by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 20,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in PayPal by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,223,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,108,000 after acquiring an additional 130,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.26. 5,906,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,161,734. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average of $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

