CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $13.20 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $10.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.07. 3,380,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,610. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.84. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $182.20 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HSBC raised their target price on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.