CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $402.43 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,521,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 179,150 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises approximately 1.5% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.97% of Suncor Energy worth $402,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,379,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,732,051,000 after acquiring an additional 731,163 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Suncor Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,032,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612,764 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,384,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $717,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,530,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $657,772,000 after acquiring an additional 182,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SU. Raymond James raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $37.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,966,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average is $35.05. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

