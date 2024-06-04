CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,080,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297,963 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial makes up about 1.2% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.04% of Sun Life Financial worth $316,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.39. 152,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,885. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.07.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SLF

About Sun Life Financial

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.