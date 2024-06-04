CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 10,011 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,011 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.5 %

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,513,107. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 685,467 shares of company stock worth $50,752,095 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

