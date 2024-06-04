CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 15,120 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,120 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $14,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.70. 1,505,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,688. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.99. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $72.64 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.62.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

