CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 21,018 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,997 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 21,018 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $56,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 34,837 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CRM traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $234.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,916,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,491,941. The firm has a market cap of $226.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total value of $4,644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,101,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,056,645,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $893,934.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,687,877.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total transaction of $4,644,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,101,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,645,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $182,912,726 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRM

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.