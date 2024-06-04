CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 22,747 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,747 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,054,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,616. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of -27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

