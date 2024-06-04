CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 5,054 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ED traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,530,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,597. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $98.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.15.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

