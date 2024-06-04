CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 5,438 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $65,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,362,000 after acquiring an additional 645,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $769.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,627 shares of company stock valued at $101,214,896. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $831.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $770.96 and a 200 day moving average of $702.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $432.34 and a 52-week high of $838.28.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.