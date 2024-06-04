CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 17,814,615 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 149.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,696,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,814,615 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.19% of Lloyds Banking Group worth $70,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.84. 18,322,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,067,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYG shares. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.55.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

