CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,921 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $62,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

NYSE:HDB traded down $5.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.51. 5,313,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,277,406. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average of $58.50. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. On average, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

