CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $66.11 Million Stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 993,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119,139 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $66,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,800,000 after purchasing an additional 818,508 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,523,000 after acquiring an additional 164,310 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,369,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,999,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 76,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ AAXJ traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $70.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,136. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.83. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $60.92 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.