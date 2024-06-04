CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,046 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $90,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $741,193,000 after purchasing an additional 95,040 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,208,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $545,353,000 after purchasing an additional 52,826 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,344,000 after purchasing an additional 143,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $388,781,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Gartner by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,600,000 after buying an additional 46,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.57, for a total value of $363,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,084,428.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.57, for a total value of $363,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,084,428.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,299 shares of company stock valued at $8,429,535 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $428.12. 350,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,628. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $448.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $486.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.50.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

