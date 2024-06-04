CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,478,260 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,935,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478,260 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 37.30% of ALPS Clean Energy ETF worth $141,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,890,000.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

ACES stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.13. The company had a trading volume of 30,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,414. ALPS Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $230.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.77.

About ALPS Clean Energy ETF

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

