CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 30,070 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,519,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,070 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.15% of Brookfield worth $101,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BN. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Brookfield Stock Down 2.5 %

BN traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $42.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,678. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $45.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

