CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 76,119 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,119 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $154,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $160.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,197,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.08.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

