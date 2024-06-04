Citigroup Boosts Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Price Target to $13.00

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.25 and a beta of -1.04. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Summit Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,092.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 354,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,092.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

