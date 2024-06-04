Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down to $5.66

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $5.46. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 1,406,778 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.36.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CDE

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at $523,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.