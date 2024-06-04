Comparing Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) & Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE)

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) and Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.0% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Avantor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Avantor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Prenetics Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Prenetics Global and Avantor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prenetics Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avantor 0 4 12 0 2.75

Volatility and Risk

Prenetics Global presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.27%. Avantor has a consensus price target of $26.71, suggesting a potential upside of 10.12%. Given Prenetics Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than Avantor.

Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avantor has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Prenetics Global and Avantor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prenetics Global -193.60% -11.15% -9.03% Avantor 3.79% 13.01% 5.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prenetics Global and Avantor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prenetics Global $21.74 million 2.55 -$62.72 million ($4.80) -1.26 Avantor $6.97 billion 2.37 $321.10 million $0.39 62.21

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than Prenetics Global. Prenetics Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avantor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avantor beats Prenetics Global on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prenetics Global

(Get Free Report)

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies. In addition, the company, through its equity interests in ACT Genomics Holdings Company Limited, is involved in genomic profiling of solid tumors through ACTOnco. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Avantor

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc. engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips. It also provides equipment and instrumentation products, including filtration systems, virus inactivation systems, incubators, analytical instruments, evaporators, ultra-low-temperature freezers, biological safety cabinets, and critical environment supplies. In addition, the company offers services and specialty procurements comprising onsite lab and production, clinical, equipment, procurement and sourcing, and biopharmaceutical material scale-up and development services. Further, it provides scientific research support services, such as DNA extraction, bioreactor servicing, clinical and biorepository, and compound management services. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Prenetics Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prenetics Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.