Comparing PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) and Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) and Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares PotlatchDeltic and Rural Funds Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PotlatchDeltic
|4.58%
|0.74%
|0.47%
|Rural Funds Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PotlatchDeltic and Rural Funds Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PotlatchDeltic
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2.33
|Rural Funds Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Institutional and Insider Ownership
86.1% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares PotlatchDeltic and Rural Funds Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PotlatchDeltic
|$1.02 billion
|3.34
|$62.10 million
|$0.57
|75.37
|Rural Funds Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
PotlatchDeltic has higher revenue and earnings than Rural Funds Group.
Summary
PotlatchDeltic beats Rural Funds Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About PotlatchDeltic
PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.
About Rural Funds Group
Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties. RFF is a stapled security, incorporating Rural Funds Trust (ARSN 112 951 578) and RF Active (ARSN 168 740 805).
Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.