Comparing PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) and Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) and Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and Rural Funds Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PotlatchDeltic 4.58% 0.74% 0.47% Rural Funds Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PotlatchDeltic and Rural Funds Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PotlatchDeltic 0 2 1 0 2.33 Rural Funds Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus target price of $50.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.94%. Given PotlatchDeltic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PotlatchDeltic is more favorable than Rural Funds Group.

86.1% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and Rural Funds Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PotlatchDeltic $1.02 billion 3.34 $62.10 million $0.57 75.37 Rural Funds Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PotlatchDeltic has higher revenue and earnings than Rural Funds Group.

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats Rural Funds Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

About Rural Funds Group

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties. RFF is a stapled security, incorporating Rural Funds Trust (ARSN 112 951 578) and RF Active (ARSN 168 740 805).

