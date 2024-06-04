Compound Price Reaches $59.86 on Major Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $498.31 million and approximately $32.66 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $59.86 or 0.00084916 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00028668 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012077 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001409 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 480.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $45,392.12 or 0.65758643 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,324,365 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,324,346.49033624 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 58.47220262 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 497 active market(s) with $25,737,128.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

