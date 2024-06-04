Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Update

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,400 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 2,035,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21,404.0 days.
Concordia Financial Group Price Performance
CCRDF opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. Concordia Financial Group has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $6.50.
Concordia Financial Group Company Profile
